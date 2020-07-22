Home. Family. And a thirst for adventure.
Stanley Lambchop — better known as Flat Stanley — learns these important lessons as he takes the audience along on his postal-powered world adventure in The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr. playing now at the Cumberland County Playhouse.
“I grew up with the books,” said director DeAnna Etchison.
She also took part in the Flat Stanley Project where classrooms would send a Flat Stanley to visit another school, a family member, a celebrity — anyone they can think of. The recipient returns Flat Stanley with a journal, photos and souvenirs of their locale. It started in 1995 with Dale Hubert’s third-grade classroom in London, Ontario.
“But the story is so good for right now. You get to go on a little vacation and see so many cool and different places, even though you can’t go anywhere right now,” Etchison said. “That’s super fun for families right now — even for adults.”
The show was originally part of the 2020 season. Etchison and choreographer Jensen Crain-Foster had planned to stage the show in the Adventure Theater. When the show moved outdoors, she had to rethink some of the costume changes, scene transitions and lighting.
“We were going to do it up big with lots of blackouts, lots of lights — and out here we don’t have any lights at all,” she said.
She came out to survey the stage, reconfigured from a concert stage to serve the Playhouse’s outdoor summer series.
“It struck me as a treehouse kids would get together and play in,” she said. “I started thinking about all those PBS shows I used to watch where they would get together and tell fun stories to kids.”
Crain-Foster said she looked at the space and thought, “This is going to be so much fun!”
They set the stage by asking the audience to put on their imagination caps and picture in their mind what the Lambchop house looks like — pink with a blue door and a bunch of daisies outside for opening day.
Cory Clark brings Flat Stanley to life as a young boy dreaming of traveling the world and making a difference. His fateful wish on a shooting star leaves him flat enough to travel through the mail.
Grayson Yockey, who plays Stanley’s dad, among other characters, enjoys the children’s theater production, which offers more interaction with the audience.
“The energy that comes with children’s theater — it’s something else. You can let your imagination run wild,” he said.
Clark added, “You can be a kid again, yourself.”
The cast is all part of the Playhouse company of actors, and they’ve been cooped up for several months after the theater closed in March. They’re all thankful to offer a little escape for the public who have also been cooped up.
“They get to come and enjoy not only the fresh air, but see a show like this and live vicariously through Stanley,” said Paul Gary, who plays Arthur, Stanley’s brother, and a few other parts.
Hannah Hays plays several characters, including Stanley’s mother and an art thief.
“I enjoy being several characters at once. That is a wonderful challenge,” she said.
The show also allows the actors to employ some physical comedy, which gets the kids laughing.
“You can hear the kids giggle,” she said.
The actors are climbing trees, dancing in tutus and having fun with the script.
“Rehearsal was like an adult playground,” Hays said.
The show lasts about an hour and is tailored for young audiences. Etchison, Crain-Foster and Clark were all part of the Playhouse education program in the past, and they remember how inspiring a first theater experience can be.
“I was 8 when I first saw a show here,” Etchison said.
Gary said, “Everyone in theater has a story about their first play or musical that gave them the bug. Every time we perform for kids, there’s a chance we could do that for someone else. I think that’s just so cool.”
For Etchison, that first play led to a trip to summer camp at the Playhouse and then she started classes a few years later. She interned during college and has become a part of the Playhouse company, now in her ninth season.
Though she’s been assistant director and co-director for other productions, Flat Stanley is her first solo project.
“They trusted me enough to do it on my own but were there to support me,” Etchison said.
She was thrilled to share the experience with a cast she said was made up of her best friends.
Hays added, “We’re all just really good friends and have the same humor. So we can have our own jokes on stage and get that energy out there to the audience.”
