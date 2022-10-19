Continually rising construction costs are forcing the group planning a Veterans & First Responders Memorial in Fairfield Glade to drastically reduce expenses such as by serving as its own general contractor.
When the memorial was in its beginning stages in 2019, an architect had estimated the cost to build the Flag Plaza, the first of three components, at $325,000 to $400,000.
That was before prices of construction material rose amid the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by decades-high inflation that is hitting businesses and consumers hard.
As construction costs show no signs of easing, the memorial board sought three bids for a general contractor, who provides the necessary labor, materials and equipment by contracting out the work to specialty trade workers and other companies.
The lowest of the bids was for $750,000, said Philip C. Smith, board president and project manager.
That was well beyond the nonprofit organization’s financial reach, so the board decided against hiring a general contractor.
“We’re going to go ahead and do the contract work ourselves,” Smith told 35 people who gathered at The Center at Fairfield Glade on Oct. 13 for a project update.
Smith said the board will look to reduce expenses for some materials and use labor donated by Tennessee College of Applied Technology students for some work.
“It’s the only way we can get this done,” Smith said in an interview with the Glade Sun after the meeting.
Smith reported to the audience that the board has $306,000 cash on hand — all of it from donations — for construction of the Flag Plaza. It is budgeted at $400,000, a tight budget amid rising costs.
The board will rely on volunteers as much as possible, have no paid staff or contract staff and use no professionals to conduct fundraisers.
Although the memorial will be built at Fairfield Glade Community Club-owned Robin Hood Park at Peavine Rd. and Snead Dr., no FGCC property owners association dues will be used to fund the Flag Plaza, Smith said. The memorial organization has secured a 60-year lease for the property.
“This will all be done with private money,” Smith said.
He also noted that the memorial is an initiative for all of Cumberland County and will depend on donations from beyond Fairfield Glade.
Smith told the Glade Sun that the board had expected the Flag Plaza to be completed next year but that it now looks like it could take an additional year.
Crews started to clear land at Robin Hood Park in September, and the flag poles have been received and put in storage.
Questions from the audience centered on the fundraiser that offers personalized engraved bricks to commemorate the service of individuals.
Board member Alan Joseph, who oversees that fundraiser, said the board will take orders for 2,000 bricks that will be laid in areas where flags will be posted.
Etchings on the bricks, each measuring 4 by 8 inches, can include the name of the honoree, a logo of the honoree’s service, dates of service and other inscriptions.
About 150 commemorative bricks so far have been sold in the fundraiser that began two months ago, Joseph said.
The bricks cost $150 each. Proceeds from sales will be used for the memorial’s ongoing maintenance.
Most of the bricks have been bought by residents of Fairfield Glade, Joseph said.
Purchasers buying multiple bricks can have them placed together, but Smith said they must be ordered at the same time.
Joseph said there will be a directory showing memorial visitors where they can find specific bricks.
The Flag Plaza will display flags of the nation, state of Tennessee, branches of the military services and those of first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
The second phase will be a Memorial Garden with features calling attention to major events throughout U.S. history such as wars.
The final component, according to the memorial group’s website, will be a pavilion for special events and picnics. It is to be an effort of FGCC and the memorial group.
While the board has had to deal with rising costs and a delay in construction, Smith is optimistic that the memorial will be well worth the wait.
“This will probably be one of the most beautiful areas in Fairfield Glade,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a very desirable spot. It will be a place for families to go, relax and enjoy themselves.”
Go to vfrmemorial.com for more information on the memorial and commemorative bricks fundraiser.
