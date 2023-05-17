On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed the Flag Resolution, which stated:
“Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
Not much has changed. The US Flag still consists of equal horizontal strips of red alternating with white stripes and a blue rectangle that holds 50 5-pointed stars representing the 50 states.
There have been 27 official versions of the flag so far including the state of Hawaii that was recognized on the US Flag in 1959. That was 64 years ago.
The idea of an annual day specifically celebrating the Flag is believed to have first originated in 1885, recorded in Waubeka, WI, by Bernard J. Cigrand, a 19-year-old teacher. He first recognized this special day on June 14, 1885.
Flag Day – the anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777 – was officially established by the Proclamation of President Woodrow Wilson on May 30, 1916.
It was not until Aug. 3, 1949, that President Harry S. Truman signed an Act of Congress designating June 14 of each year as National Flag Day.
It is observed each year with a proclamation by the President of the United States. All government buildings fly the colors.
Fairfield Glade Community Church will commemorate Flag Day this year on Wednesday, June 14, when 58 American Veteran Flags will be presented.
The flags are the official memorial flags given to the family of a fallen veteran which have been provided by members of Fairfield Glade Community Church who are widows, widowers, or parents of a deceased veteran.
A commemorative tag is attached to each flag with the veteran’s name and years of service to the country.
The community is invited to join the congregation June 14 at 8 a.m. to raise the flags and at 4 p.m., when the flags will be lowered.
Everyone is encouraged to drive by the church at 521 Snead Dr. during the day to view the flag presentation to honor fallen veterans and to pay respects the the nation’s flag.
There will be a special program from 2:30-4 p.m., with patriotic music provided by the Cumberland County Community Band’s brass quintet, a Flag Day program and lowering and folding of the flags.
An old-fashioned ice cream social will follow.
