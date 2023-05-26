Fairfield Glade Community Club is accepting sealed bids for the following:
No. 1: Fishing boat with motor. 2006 14-foot aluminum Tracker Guide V Hull fishing boat with a 2013 8-horsepower four-stroke pull start Tohatsu motor. The upper and lower units were serviced in March 2020 and have been in storage since then.
The boat and motor do not include a trailer. They are in good condition.
No. 2: 2016 13-foot Smith Multi Sport light duty trailer. A winch stand and hitch coupler included, wired for lights, and 800- to 1,000-pound capacity. Not recommended for a fishing boat.
These items can be seen at Dartmoor Marina, 556 Stonehenge Dr., 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday-Saturday.
Call Bob Sharkey at 931-707-2165 for information.
Bidders are asked to indicate which item number(s) they are bidding on.
Sealed bids for these items must be sent to Pat Davis, P.O. Box 2000, Fairfield Glade, TN 38558, or hand delivered to the Fairfield Glade Community Club Administration Building at 7827 Peavine Rd.
Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. Friday, June 2.
These items are sold as is. Fairfield Glade Community Club reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informality in bidding, or to accept any bid deemed to be in the Community Club’s best interest.
