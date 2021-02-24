For Paul and Robyn King, Fairfield Glade had so much to offer that they were convinced after one visit that this was the place where they wanted to retire after living in Southern California: activities such as hiking, golf, boating and pickleball; a much lower cost of living; blue skies; and, above all, friendly neighbors.
“I got to know more of my neighbors here in two hours than in 13 years I lived in one place in California.” Paul said.
The Kings liked California for the most part, but they lost their house in Ventura to the Thomas Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 structures from December 2017 over the next month. They bought another house and lived there about three more years.
Then Paul decided it was time to retire — a few years early. Although they could afford to live in California, they decided they would be better off elsewhere.
The Kings liked the idea of moving to Tennessee and narrowed their choice to Chattanooga. But a couple who are friends with the Kings told them of a trip they took to Fairfield Glade and recommended they check it out before deciding.
So they went on their home-hunting trip to Tennessee. They flew to Nashville and drove east on Interstate 40, getting off at the Fairfield Glade exit.
“I made a left-hand turn onto Peavine Rd., and I knew I was home,” Paul said. Fairfield Glade reminded him of where he grew up in the Adirondack Mountains of New York.
The Kings stayed at a Wyndham condominium for a few days, during which time they were hooked on Fairfield Glade. They agreed not to bother with visiting Chattanooga and soon bought a house on Lake Dartmoor.
The Kings have ordered a pontoon boat from Leisure Kraft, and they bought a paddle boat and kayak, which Paul already has used on the lake. He has joined Tennessee Trails Association so he can explore Tennessee with fellow hikers. Robyn joined a yoga group at the Wellness Center.
The Kings soon will be united with their friends who recommended Fairfield Glade to them. They plan to move here in July.
* * *
Bob Borden and his wife, Mary, moved to Fairfield Glade from Chicago last March. They discovered Fairfield Glade on their way to Asheville, NC, after his sister-in-law suggested they stop and say hello to friends she knew living here.
“We didn’t know anything about Fairfield Glade at that point.” Bob said. After that visit, “Everything kept pointing here.”
He said “everything about this place is amazing”: taxes lower than in Illinois and North Carolina, no taxes on their retirement income and low property taxes.
“It’s an incredible advantage.”
In Chicago, Bob volunteered in helping people sign up for Medicare and guiding them through the process. Since moving here, he became a Medicare insurance broker.
The Bordens play pickleball at the Racquet Center where they have met other people. They walked the hiking marathon in the fall.
“It was a good way to see a lot of different things in the area,” Bob said. “It was a lot of fun.”
He now walks one of the longer trails near his home about once a week.
* * *
Barby Brilliant and her husband, Larry, were tired of the high cost of living in Northern California and what Barby called the “moral decline” in the state. They decided to move. They had first eyed Nevada because it was still close to family. But an exodus of Californians had driven up housing costs in Nevada, and they started looking elsewhere.
In the summer of 2017, they visited Fairfield Glade with Barby’s friend from elementary school who had moved to Tennessee about 10 years earlier.
“She showed us around and suddenly we were buying a lot,” Barby said. The Brilliants moved to the Glade in 2018.
Barby says they found nice people everywhere they turned.
“Young people would hold doors open and say ‘yes, ma’am’ and tell us to have a blessed day,” she said.
She likes that Fairfield Glade is a community of people who came from elsewhere and chose it as their new home.
It’s also more affordable than northern California. The couple estimates they save about 30% on living expenses here.
Something else Barby likes: “Tennessee has its own kind of beauty. It’s the bluest sky I’ve ever seen.”
The Brilliants are active in the community. Barby volunteers at the Fairfield Glade Library, is on the board of the Civil War Roundtable and is involved in the National Daughters of the American Revolution, The Crab-Orchard Chapter. Barby, who likes that she can express her faith here, also takes part in a women’s Bible study at their church, though the group has not been meeting during the pandemic.
Larry is active in the Fairfield Glade Fire Department board of directors, currently vice president.
