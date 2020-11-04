Despite a bit of cool weather, the Fairfield Glade Hippie Fest was a huge success.
Saturday, Oct. 24, saw the Square in Fairfield Glade filled with hippies and great music. The WannaBeatles, a top Beatles tribute band, performed music that transported more than 300 attendees back to the 1960s.
Gift cards were presented to the winners of the dance contest and the “Best Dressed Hippie.”
The Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade thanks all those who came out to support this fundraiser which allows the club to support its community and provide scholarships to deserving students.
Club members also thank the sponsors for their generous support and the vendors who provided food and drinks for the attendees.
