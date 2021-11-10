“Safety Dan” Linskens, safety director for Fairfield Glade Community Club, will conduct two first-aid classes this week.
The classes, free for all FGCC employees and Fairfield Glade residents, include CPR and automated external defibrillator training.
The classes will be from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 9 and 11 in the Westchester Room at Legends, 433 Lakeview Dr.
Each class has room for a maximum of 12 people.
Sign up with Linskens at dlinskens@fairfieldglade.cc or 931-707-2145.
