The Fairfield Glade Fire Department will be increasing its fundraising efforts in the coming year as it works to save up for vital equipment purchases in the coming years.
"When you want to pay for a $500,000 truck, you don't raise that money immediately," said Cyd Reide, member of the department's board of directors. "All of the fundraising we're doing right now is going toward capital."
The community has been incredibly generous, Reide said, adding, "We could not make it without you."
The 50-member volunteer fire department serves the approximately 8,000 residents living in 22 square miles of Fairfield Glade. Last year, the department fielded 183 emergency calls, including 16 fire calls. Other calls included 45 rescue and EMS assistance calls, 20 hazard calls, 13 service calls, 24 good intent calls, and 65 alarms. That's up from 141 calls in 2018 and 139 in 2017.
"We are a growing community and, unfortunately, as our community grows, so do our runs," Chief Bobby Smith said.
The department also had 1,069 non-emergency calls, including maintaining fire hydrants, installing smoke detectors and installing reflective green address signs.
The department's operating funds come from a $120,000 donation from the Fairfield Glade Community Club and $20,000 from the county. Expenses include professional services, equipment maintenance, firefighter training, and hydrant inspections.
Community donations brought in $128,881 last year. Reide is working toward a 2020 goal of $140,000 in donations. They need at about $78,000 annually to take care of capital expenses. Everything above that can go into reserve funds for larger purchases.
Reide outlined six routes for fundraising, including donations and events such as the pancake breakfasts. She hopes to add more events this year, such as luncheons.
Major business support is an area Reide hopes to see grow.
"That's disappointing to me," Reide said.
Last year, the department raised $3,500 from local businesses, including $3,000 raised by Happy Hound Realty.
"You do the math — $500 or less was given by businesses," she said. "And this fire department supports those businesses. That's a challenge for us."
She would like to have an auxiliary organization that supports the fire department. It would provide volunteer support for fundraising efforts.
"Volunteers are key," Reide said. "We don't have anyone stepping up to do that. Right now, we're just collecting names. If you can only give an hour a month, we'd love to have you."
While there are many grants available for nonprofit volunteer fire departments, Reide said these were highly competitive funding sources. However, the department has two volunteers researching and seeking opportunities.
"We're actively seeking five grants," she said, adding those funds were offered at the federal, state and local level. "This is the first time in a lot of year's we've gone after some significant grant money, and we hope that will work out. But it's tough to get that, and we don't want to budget a bunch of money from grants that's not going to materialize."
Another possibility is earned revenue, and it's a long-range goal for the department. It could include offering products, like pancake mix or calendars, or other merchandise.
"We're not there yet," she said.
The board also updated the community on its ongoing attempts to foster transparency in the community. Policies and procedures have been changed to require at least two signatures on every check, and the board reviews bank statements at every monthly meeting. The independent board also contracted with professional staff to provide bookkeeping, audit and legal services.
About $123,000 of approximately $240,000 stolen from the department has been returned through restitution payments, which continue on a monthly basis.
