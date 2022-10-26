Rumors have spread like wildfire across Fairfield Glade last week as residents dispensed stories regarding Fairfield Glade Fire Department being dissolved by the Fairfield Glade Community Club.
“We are not the Community Club,” said David Corcoran, Fairfield Glade Fire Department board president, as he opened the well-attended Oct. 17 FGFD board meeting.
FGFD is its own entity, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, and it cannot be dissolved except by its own board. The Club doesn’t oversee, manage or govern the fire department.
FG Fire Chief Tim Malone said the rumors originated with him.
“John [Wedgworth, FGCC board member] says he doesn’t know where this rumor came from about us closing the doors,” Malone said. “I’ll tell you where the rumor came from, because I told my guys in our meeting Friday night.
“I knew it was going to do something like this.”
Malone said he and members of the department met with the FGCC board in August. FGCC Board President Ken Flierl confirmed the meeting, which he said was requested by FGFD to discuss the future of the department.
Flierl said, “At the beginning of the meeting, all of the participants agreed that our discussions would remain with the participants. During the August meeting the participants discussed a variety of options and alternatives regarding the culture of the Fire Department, alternative financial support sources, staffing and training concerns both present and future, apparatus decisions past and future, and future facility alternatives.
“At the end of the August meeting, no decisions were made and the participants agreed to continue meeting in the future. Given the agreement among the participants not to share the content of our discussions, I feel that it is inappropriate to comment further,” he concluded.
Malone said FGFD board member Doug Daniel presented a five-year plan, which included asking FGCC for more money to have a paid fire chief and two paid firefighter/EMTs. Malone said Daniel’s plan was in support of the ambulance service.
“If the ambulance is out, we’re stuck for 20-30 minutes,” Malone said. “So, one of his suggestions was get the firefighter/EMTs, so if the ambulance is out, to respond in one of our trucks and we start treating a person while we wait for a half hour.”
According to Malone, FGPD firefighters are CPR/basic first aid certified. He added that the department has no certified first-responders.
Cumberland County EMS Director Chris Miller said, “That’s very inaccurate. Our response time on average is 10-12 minutes, regardless.”
Miller added that during the pandemic, the county lost employees and ambulances. Last year, the county purchased three ambulances and the post-pandemic wait was 18-24 months to get them. So far, the county has gotten one of the three and expects to have the other two by December.
“We’re back in pretty good shape. We’re fully staffed now,” Miller said. He added that when the two other ambulances arrive, it will improve response times and availability.
According to Miller, for there to be a 30-minute wait time on call responses, every ambulance in the county would have to be out on call and coming from the opposite side of the county – a worst-case scenario.
“I’m not saying that it couldn’t happen, but it would be very rare if it did,” he said.
Cumberland County EMS currently has two ambulances stationed at Fairfield Glade.
“That’s going to help,” Miller said, adding that could cut response time in Fairfield Glade by half.
Budget figures
Corcoran said FGFD needed to raise $300,000 annually, adding, “That’s just to keep the lights on.”
FGCC treasurer Bruce Cox reported that the Club contributes $11,000 per month to FGFD for $132,000 annually, in addition to in-kind services of $15,682 for a total contribution of $147,682 in 2022. That amount does not include the Club allowing FGFD free use of three of its buildings for stations, free use of The Center for their pancake breakfast fundraisers, and free golf as a perk to FGFD members.
Cox said, “The $147,682 budgeted for the FGFD is 1.8% of the assessment revenues.”
FGFD board treasurer Ann Logsdon said the pancake breakfasts raise an average of $10,000 per event. This year they have held three pancake breakfast fundraisers. That’s in addition to its 5K and boot drive fundraisers.
In their presentation in May, FGFD said the cost to equip each firefighter was $16,500, including an self-contained breathing apparatus at $10,000. Current Cumberland County and Crossville fire department budgets show line items for turnout gear purchased at $3,500-$4,500, to be replaced every 10 years unless damaged. Cumberland County Fire Department Chief Trevor Kerley said SCBA units expire and need replacing after 15 years. Cumberland County Fire Department purchased nearly 100 SCBA units at a cost of about $700,000, averaging about $7,000 per unit.
Comparatively, Kerley said the total operating budget for Cumberland County Fire Department is $1.3 million; however, about $700,000 goes toward salary and insurance. Cumberland County Fire Department Station 1 staffs a chief, nine full-time firemen and seven part-time affiliate on-call firefighters. The department also has about 130 volunteers. The remaining operating budget is about $600,000 for day-to-day functions and operations, which includes outfitting and equipping 147 firefighters, maintaining 15 unmanned stations, 18 buildings, and a 28-truck fleet of engines, pickups and support vehicles. The department also boasts 20 first responders county-wide and 70 of their firefighters are certified interior firefighters. Of the $600,000, Kerley said he budgets $40,000 of the operating funds toward turnout gear every year.
The $300,000 annually Corcoran said FGFD needs is half of the county’s day-to-day operating budget for three stations, five engines and three support vehicles.
In May, FGFD reported they had 50 on-call firefighters. When asked last week how many firefighters FGFD has, Malone answered, “Our fire department has a total of 33 firefighters.”
Malone said 14 of the 33 are certified interior firefighters, five of whom are also members of the Cumberland County Fire Department.
ISO ratings
The subject of ISO ratings and homeowners insurance was brought up in the meeting. According to 9th District Commissioner John Patterson, FGFD’s ISO rate helps keep their homeowners insurance rates down and if they weren’t there, the rates would go up.
An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office, reflecting the fire readiness of a community or area. The ISO rating is determined by many factors, including distance to fire departments, hydrants and water supply.
The overall ISO score is taken into consideration for homeowner’s insurance rates; however, it only suggests a baseline premium by insurance companies. The rest of the premium is determined by additional factors more specific to a customer’s financial and claim history, Kerley said.
“The insurance company uses this [ISO] for a standard. Then, and a lot of people don’t understand this, then they’re going start looking at you, the person who’s getting insurance,” Kerley said. “How good is your credit score? How many times have they refinanced, because that’s potential for a burner. How many claims have they had? [The ISO] is just a base rate. Just because you got a 5-rating, don’t mean everybody is going to be x-number of dollars, because more stuff falls in. But it does help.”
Regarding FGFD’s ISO rate, the August FGFD board meeting minutes read:
Fire Chief, Tim Malone reported that the auditor has turned in all the paperwork and the rating may come down from a five.
Likewise, Kerley said Cumberland County Fire Department ISO rate is a 5-5Y.
When asked to comment on Malone’s statements, Flierl responded, “I was not present at the Oct. 17 Fire Department Board meeting, so I am not able to comment on what Chief Malone said or didn't say nor his motivations.”
FGFD board meets on the third Monday of the month at 1 p.m. in the Fairfield Glade Library/Multi-Purpose Building.
