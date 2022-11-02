A number of Fairfield Glade Fire Department supporters spoke last week at the monthly Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors meeting.
During the public comment segment of the Oct. 27 meeting, Holly Licht, wife of Fairfield Glade Fire Department firefighter Charles Licht, disputed information in the article printed in the Oct. 25 Glade Sun regarding rumors that FGCC was going to shut down FGFD — rumors that FGFD Chief Tim Malone said started with him after he spoke with fire department about a meeting between members of the FGFD and FGCC boards.
During her comments, Licht said county emergency response times to the Glade were “anywhere from 20-30 minutes.”
The Glade Sun article addressed this issue.
Cumberland County EMS Director Chris Miller said, “That’s very inaccurate. Our response time on average is 10-12 minutes, regardless.”
“So if your home catches on fire, I would not plan on being saved by any means,” Licht said.
Licht also said that homeowners insurance “would double” without the volunteer fire department.
“I bet none of you thought of that,” she said.
The Glade Sun article addressed that issue as well. An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office, reflecting the fire readiness of a community or area.
The ISO rating is determined by many factors, including distance to fire departments, hydrants and water supply.
According to Cumberland County Fire Chief Trevor Kerley, the insurance companies use the ISO rating as a base premium rate, but the rest of the premium depends on the individual taking out the policy.
Both FGFD and Cumberland County Fire Department have an ISO rating of 5.
Licht also asked the board, “What would be so bad about giving a donation of $700,000 to purchase a new truck as a gift to the department?”
“It is time to stop acting like the rich spoiled children that you think you are,” she said, as she continued to address the board.
“Do not disassemble our fire department.”
As previously reported by the Glade Sun, FGFD’s Board President David Corcoran said, “We are not the Community Club,” during the Oct. 17 FGFD board meeting.
FGFD is its own entity, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and it cannot be dissolved except by its own board.
Fairfield Glade Community Club does not oversee, manage or govern the fire department.
FGCC Board President Ken Flierl said, “The Board of Directors of the Community Club does not decide whether or not the fire department exists or not. That is a decision of the fire department board.”
FGFD volunteer grant writer Nancy Spenger said there was little opportunity for a volunteer fire department to get a grant for a fire truck.
She asked the FGCC board, by a show of hands, how many were aware that FGFD was raising funds for a new fire truck. All all board members present raised their hands.
Then Sprenger asked, by a show of hands, how many board members thought FGFD needed a new fire truck. No hands were raised.
“I don’t care if the fire department is a nonprofit or not, or this or that,” said Fairfield Glade resident Diana Brown. “I don’t understand all that. Let’s get our No. 1 priority straight: the residents’ safety.”
Then Brown added, “I wonder how much growth we would have if newcomers were informed that we are not equipped to put out a fire in their new home?”
According to FGFD’s May town hall Presentation, their budget breakdown shows more than $180,000 has been raised toward a new truck.
In their 2022 first quarter summary, FGFD reported total capital and operating reserve funds of $490,287.34. Combined with current assets at $117,600 and fixed assets at $575,955, FGFD reported their total assets were $1,183,842.
“We will continue to evaluate the emergency services that we have,” Flierl said. “And we will also entertain what it is that is the best way to deliver future services for the community. Now, if the fire department were to dissolve, that is their decision. It is not our decision.”
He added, “I would encourage you to try to look at that from an objective position and not just say that because we’ve had a fire department for the last 50 years that the current configuration of that department is the configuration that we need going forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.