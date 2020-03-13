The Fairfield Glade Fire Department is seeking a review of its latest fire protection rating ahead of a new score announcement this fall.
"We're waiting to see what we can keep it at," Fire Chief Bobby Smith told residents during a town hall meeting last Thursday.
Currently, Fairfield Glade has a 3.4 rating.
"We have been evaluated. He gave us a 5, but it's not going to be enacted until October," Smith said. "We also were given a whole booklet on what we can do to bring it down."
The Insurance Services Office rating considers factors that impact the fire protection capabilities of a community. Scores range from 1 to 10, with lower scores indicating a higher level of fire protection.
"We already know we can bring it down to a 4. We're going to work hard and see if we can bring it down to 3.7. If we do that, that's remarkable for a volunteer fire department," Smith said.
ISO considers three categories, for a total of 100 points, when determining its ranking: emergency communications systems, 10 points; fire department personnel, capabilities, locations, training and equipment, 50 points; and water supply, 40 points.
The Fairfield Glade department has three stations located around approximately 22 square miles of the community. That helps the department's scores, Smith said.
"We're pretty good with that," Smith said of the location score. "Homes more than 5 miles from a station usually get a rating of 7 or higher. You don't see that too much here in Fairfield Glade."
Smith noted the department had no control of water supply or distribution. Fairfield Glade is served by the Crab Orchard Utility District.
"We can only request they put a hydrant somewhere," Smith said.
The department services and maintains 441 fire hydrants in Fairfield Glade each year, removing vegetation that blocks access, testing flow levels, and flushing the systems.
"This is a volunteer organization," Smith said. "My team is out there on their own time, volunteering. They're checking the hydrants to make sure they're going to work when we need them."
Emergency communication is another factor outside the department's control, Smith said.
"We're working on that with the dispatch center," he said.
ISO also offers 5.5 extra points for community fire education.
Smith praised the efforts of department Capt. Bruce Pylant, the fire safety educator and fire prevention officer.
"He's done a great job. We got awarded all 5.5 points," Smith said.
Smith said the department had fast response times considering it relies on volunteers. A volunteer will go to the station and get the appropriate fire apparatus and respond to the scene, with other volunteers meeting at the location of the call.
"We have firefighters waiting when he gets there," he said.
Some volunteer departments require the volunteers to wait until at least four firefighters show up at the station before leaving for the fire scene.
The 50 volunteer firefighters respond at all hours, day or night, to emergency calls. That includes fires but also rescue and EMS calls, such as to a traffic accident. They can provide help lifting patients or traffic control.
The firefighters must meet the same standards as professional firefighters, including 64 hours of initial training and 40 hours of annual firefighter training. Additional training covers hazardous material handling and incident command.
"We are accountable for all of that," Smith said.
While a lower score can save homeowners on their insurance policies, Smith said companies differ on how they consider ISO points.
"Not all insurance companies will go by that," Smith said. "A good number for a volunteer fire department around the country could be 6 or 7," Smith said.
Smith said some of the challenges facing the department included aging equipment and the need for upgraded facilities.
"We're working on it," Smith said.
The department has six fire apparatus, ranging in age from a 1989 pumper truck to a 2010 pumper truck. The chief's command vehicle is 16 years old.
Smith said the department likes to get at least 20 years from an apparatus, and maintenance is a key component to ensuring equipment operates as it should when it is needed.
"A lot of people don't understand there's more money in maintenance every year on our fire trucks, and time," Smith said.
The National Fire Protection Agency also sets standards for the age of protective fire equipment, like the uniforms firefighters wear that protect them from fire and heat as well as debris or metal encountered during vehicle extrication.
Another challenge is securing adequate funding for day-to-day operations.
The department does not own its fire hall. Instead, that facility is provided by the Fairfield Glade board and developer. It also shares the space with county EMS personnel, which is staffing the station with an additional ambulance and crew Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"Inside our station is like a little dungeon. And for two people, it was bad enough. Now there's four of them," Smith said.
