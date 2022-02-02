It was hard to miss the news this month of a deadly fire in New York City that claimed 17 lives.
Investigators found that the cause of the fire was improper use of an electric space heater.
In these cold months, it is particularly imperative that we all remember the do’s and don’ts of space heater use:
• Purchase a heater that is listed by a qualified testing laboratory.
• Keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn, including people.
• Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.
• Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
• Never use your oven to heat your home.
• Make sure your heater has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over.
• Keep space heaters out of the way of foot traffic. Never block an exit.
• Keep children away from the space heater.
• Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.
• Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed.
Stay safe this winter. As always, in case of emergency dial 911.
Need more info? Support us at www.fairfieldgladefire.org/.
