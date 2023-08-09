In 2023, two property owner director-at-large positions were open for election on the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors.
At the conclusion of the application period, only two applications were received, and an uncontested election was declared.
At the Sept. 15 annual membership meeting, Scott Hartema and incumbent Director Greg Jones will be declared duly elected and seated on the board of directors, each for a three-year term of office.
Lacking the normal election period campaigning and the customary “Meet the Candidates” forum, the Election Committee has posted brief individual introductory videos to better acquaint the membership with both incoming directors.
To view these videos, visit the home page of the member section of the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s website, www.fairfieldgladeresort.com/. The videos are available in the “2023 Board of Directors Election” section.
