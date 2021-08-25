On Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club will be offering a great selection of used books for sale to raise money for our various charities.
The sale will take place at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade.
All types of books will be available to purchase including fiction, historical, reference books, coffee table books, mysteries, and so much more.
The public is welcome to come out and see what’s available…. maybe something you must have!
