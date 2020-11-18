An adventure awaits on Friday, Nov. 20, when hikers travel to nearby Black Mountain to trek an easy two-plus mile trail that’s part of the Mountain Loop Trail. This trail winds past the remains of an old homestead that has a spring house. The hikers will go on some little-used trails so we can see additional large impressive rock formations that are atypical. The hike will end at the South Overlook with magnificent views across Grassy Gove. Pack a lunch and water to enjoy at the end of the hike.
Anyone who likes to hike is welcome. Hikers will meet at the pavilion on the square of Peavine and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. with a departure at 8 a.m. If you choose to carpool, reimbursement for the driver is $2. The return time is approximately 1 p.m.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing. The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Since walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes, hiking footwear and poles are recommended. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group. For more information, please call the hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339.
