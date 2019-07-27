Fairfield Glade Resident Services will hold a community information event (CIE) on their Five Wishes program at the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr., on Monday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no registration, no fee and a free legal document available for attendees. Residents are encouraged to attend, bring writing utensils and paper and invite neighbors and friends.
Please consider taking three hours on Monday, Aug. 5 to get serious in the comfort of Fairfield Glade Conference Center. This is an opportunity to look at the tough questions.
Holly Hanson of Roane State Community College will be the moderator again this year. This is a a free event designed to help people determine how they will be treated medically, personally, emotionally and spiritually if they were to become seriously ill. Five Wishes brings a holistic approach to a living will by including an individual’s care and comfort choices.
In this three hour session, a free Five Wishes document (valued at $5 each) will be handed out before participants are guided through the completion process. Five Wishes is unique as it is the first living will that talks about personal, emotional and spiritual needs, as well as medical wishes. The program allows people to choose the person they want to make their health care decisions should they be unable able to make them for themselves. Five Wishes was developed with the help of The American Bar Association's Commission on Law and Aging, and the nation's leading experts in end-of-life care. When properly signed and witnessed, this document is recognized as a legal Advanced Directive in the state of Tennessee and most other states.
Everyone is encouraged to clear their calendars for this important workshop on preparing and defining their five wishes.
