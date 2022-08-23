The 2022 Fairfield Glade Resident Services Memorial Golf Tournament will pay tribute to the late Ken Schuning.
The tournament, sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church, will be Sept. 18 at Dorchester Golf Course at Fairfield Glade.
Schuning co-founded FGRS in 2008. An aeronautical engineer who worked in Cincinnati for 35 years, he was a graduate of Purdue University.
He moved in 2005 to Fairfield Glade, where he was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. He had been involved with youth and community groups.
Schuning served on the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s Long-Range Planning Committee and was awarded the Dimpled Globe Award in 2009 for Community Communicator.
He loved golf and his family.
Schuning passed away on May 2, 2020.
All proceeds from the golf tournament benefit FGRS.
Entry fee is $75 per person or $300 per four-person team and includes lunch, green fee, cart and range balls. Mulligans will be $5 each.
All checks should be made payable to Christ Lutheran Church-ELCA.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. the day of the tournament. Lunch follows at 11:30, with carts to be loaded at 12:45 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams, for longest drive and closest to the pin for both men and women.
Newly added hole-in-one prizes include $10,000 cash and $500.
Registration information is available at www.fgrservices.org, or by email at info@fgrservices.org.
Golfers may also register in person or obtain registration forms at the FGRS Office in Fairfield Towne Centre at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102. Office hours are 9 a.m.-noon weekdays.
Call FGRS at 931-456-7272 for information.
