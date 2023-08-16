Volunteers with Fairfield Glade Resident Services answered questions and explained the ongoing support programs available to Fairfield Glade residents during the Aug. 3 Information Fair at The Center.
Spotlight on Way to Go
The Way to Go transportation program relies on volunteers to provide rides to Fairfield Glade residents — “Neighbors Driving Neighbors.”
The mission is to provide affordable, dependable, senior-friendly volunteer transportation to Fairfield Glade residents who meet the program membership requirements.
To qualify, residents must be at least 60 years of age, do not drive, or they have a medical condition that prevents them from driving.
This door-to-door transportation service is available for Fairfield Glade residents from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Rides to doctor’s appointments, shopping, beauty and barber shop, banks, attorneys, accountants, pharmacies and other related are $6 per round trip.
At the core of the program are volunteer drivers who utilize their personal vehicles to take riders on their scheduled rides.
Volunteer drivers are Fairfield Glade residents who have been vetted and trained to safely transport residents.
Volunteers are sought to spare some time to assist their neighbors as a driver for the Way to Go program.
Contact the FGRS office for more details.
Memorial Golf Tournament
registration deadline approaching
The deadline to register for the Sept. 17 FGRS Memorial Golf Tournament is Aug. 31.
Register in-person at the FGRS office at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102, from 9 a.m.-noon weekdays, or contact info@fgrservices.org or 931-456-7272.
Payment is by check only. Make checks payable to Christ Lutheran Church ELCA.
Proceeds go to Fairfield Glade Resident Services and Good Samaritan Society of Fairfield Glade.
Registration forms and more information are available at the FGRS office.
