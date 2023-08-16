Weather Alert

...Patchy, Locally Dense, Fog Possible Through Early Morning Hours Today... Patchy, locally dense, fog has developed near some bodies of water and at some other fog prone locations across mid state region as these early morning hours have progressed. Look for this trend to continue for other bodies of water and fog prone locations across our area as remainder of these early morning hours progress. If traveling, please slow down, use low beam headlights, leave plenty of distant between you and the vehicle ahead of you, and give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Patchy, locally dense, fog should burn off by around 8 AM CDT.