Fairfield Glade Resident Services is designed to assist Fairfield Glade residents with planning and resources for home safety.
It is offered to those who are unable to complete safety measures to their homes because of abilities or circumstances beyond their control.
FGRS volunteers can assess and make recommendations to improve the safety of residents’ home.
FGRS can obtain materials and perform the work for those with specific needs.
The agency is currently in need of a program leader.
The home safety assistance leader reports to the Fairfield Glade Resident Services board executive director and provides support and coordination.
Responsibilities include:
• Coordinate all aspects of identified projects to include volunteers.
• Collect reimbursement payments from clients and submit to the FGRS office on a timely manner.
• Maintain financial records of the program.
• Fully participate in the recruitment, interviewing and acquiring process of volunteers in conjunction with human resources staff.
• Provide leadership and direction for the site supervisor; assist in the development of design requirements, estimated project costs and materials requirements.
• Identify and obtain the services of licensed trades people as needed.
• Provide leadership, direction and safety orientation to volunteers on site.
• Manage the ACC permitting activity; manage interface the ACC.
• Interview prospective homeowners at the time of a request to determine eligibility of prospect, the extent of the repairs, and financial capacity.
• Maintain timely contact with clients to assure the timely installation of their project(s).
• Develop and maintain relationships with materials providers.
Qualities/Skills:
• Extensive construction/home repair knowledge and experience
• Strong written and verbal communications skills, especially with clients.
• Successful background of managing others
• Team player
• Cost management expertise
• Ability to develop program leadership within volunteers
• Ability to manage multiple priorities
• Good computer skills required including Word, Excel, PowerPoint
The ideal candidate has the time to oversee Home Safety Assistance projects, the skills to scope the various needs of Fairfield Glade residents, and management skills to coordinating the various projects
Contact Fiona at 931-456-7272 or or info@fgrservices.org for more information.
