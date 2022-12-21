Many of you are already bringing your own “season’s greetings” in multiple ways to others Fairfield Glade Resident Services serves.
Some of you are volunteers installing handrails and grab bars in senior’s homes.
Others are driving our clients to a hair salon for their weekly outing or to an important doctor appointment.
Still others are bringing a friendly visit or an in-depth look at health service
needs.
As if that wasn’t enough, there are also those who are:
• Filling bags with countless brochures from the area for those just moving into the Glade and hand delivering them with a smile and friendly welcoming greeting through the Welcome Home team efforts.
• Bag fillers for a revised Vial of Life program. Yes, you will want to know what new wrinkles are coming in that safety-related program.
• “Music Makers” in the Music4Life program to benefit those with memory and communication difficulties by creating individually tailored music playlists put onto Senior Music Players.
• Visiting homes to provide socialization, resource information, or to relieve the solitude of aging in place in the home.
• Managing the overall operations and program policies and procedures of FGRS that assure any donations are being channeled in appropriate directions and under acceptable standards.
Many of you are also offering financial support for the ongoing work of the 100 or so volunteers of FGRS.
Overall, it has been quite a run to restore order after the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to everyone’s participation. We are sending our Merry Christmas and Happy New Year’s greetings to all of you, our supporters.
You lift our own spirits and get us primed for what promises to be a real year of growth in 2023!
It seems there are ample reasons for us, the board of directors of FGRS, to say season’s greetings! And thank you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.