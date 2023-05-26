One of Fairfield Glade Resident Services’ premier programs is Way To Go, a low-cost transportation service that assists senior citizens who are no longer able to drive.
Way To Go provides a reliable and safe means of transportation to and from seniors’ desired destinations. It is also beneficial for volunteer drivers.
Elderly individuals living in this area find public transportation is limited or non-existent. They may find it difficult to navigate public transportation systems due to mobility issues or a lack of familiarity with the routes and schedules.
Way To Go helps to bridge this gap by providing Fairfield Glade seniors with a safe and reliable transportation option that is tailored to their needs.
This service helps seniors to maintain their independence, allowing them to continue to attend appointments, run errands, and stay connected with their communities.
Way to Go provides a sense of satisfaction to volunteer drivers. The program relies on a network of volunteers who donate their time and vehicles to transport senior citizens.
This volunteer work provides drivers with a sense of accomplishment and allows them to give back to their communities.
Volunteer drivers often form close relationships with the seniors they transport, as they are able to spend quality time together during the trips.
This social connection can be particularly meaningful for seniors who may otherwise experience isolation and loneliness.
Way To Go ensures seniors are able to access the transportation they need, even if they are on a limited income.
The program is able to keep costs low by relying on volunteer drivers, allowing the program to serve more seniors with limited funding.
This cost-effective approach ensures that the program can continue to operate sustainably over the long term.
By allowing seniors to maintain independence and social connections while providing a rewarding volunteer opportunity, Way To Go is a win-win program that benefits everyone involved.
Call 931-200-4580 to refer Fairfield Glade seniors in need of this program or to volunteer to be a driver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.