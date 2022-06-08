Fairfield Glade Resident Services offers just that — services for residents.
It is a huge undertaking to effectively address the needs of the community armed with a team of volunteers who simply want to care for their neighbors.
But, that is what FGRS does. And that is love.
At the May 19 Fairfield Glade board of directors meeting, FGRS member Bruce Horn gave an update on the programs FGRS offers and, in turn, gave insight to the positive impact the organization continues to have on the community.
“We are getting more requests and more interest,” Horn said, adding that it was a result of the programs needing to evolve with the changes in demographics and needs in the community as residents enter what Horn described as the “third stage of retirement.”
All of their programs are part of the answer to the imminent question Horn asked, “How can Residents Services help?”
In April, FGRS’s Way2Go program provided transportation to residents on 237 occasions.
There has also been an increase in requests for Home Safety Assistance, and Caring Connections has experienced quite a bit of growth and said there were expressed needs for additional medical services.
The Welcome Home program delivered 88 new resident packages in April to welcome new residents into the community, help them feel more connected to their new home, provide community information, organization contacts and a gift from the club.
Horn said that part of the action FGRS is taking in the community is to improve their outreach. They are also creating focus groups to gather information of how needs are changing for residents so they can discuss how to alleviate those needs through the organization or provide information and resources to those residents.
FGRS is working closely with Fairfield Glade Police Department, Alzheimer’s Tennessee and area churches to bolster, improve and expand their programs and outreach.
“We’ve got a correlation of people working on different programs,” he said. “We’re putting those groups together to get information to get more connected with our community so that we are more informed and we can inform them of what services outside of ourselves are available.”
On June 9, FGRS is working with FGPD and other organizations to host a Safety Roll Out to implement preventative measures with Vials of Life and Safety Assistance programs, including the Yellow Dot program for resident vehicles, Vials of Life medical information packets for residents’ homes and Silver Alert for anywhere residents may be as part of their outreach and collaboration with the community.
For Fairfield Glade residents, the Safety Roll Out event will provide these essential safety measures being made available through the FGPD.
FGRS will also host Rebecca Foster, Cumberland County administrative officer for Congressman John Rose, on June 9, at the FGRS office from 1-2 p.m., to meet any residents who have questions for the congressman’s office.
FGRS is also heading up a unique cooperative program between the FGCC Architectural Advisory Committee, FGPD and other community organizations to assist with seniors who lack funds or the ability to maintain their lawns meeting with community standards.
FGRS has assembled a group of residents willing to assist with these dilemmas. For those interested in assisting, contact volunteer coordinator Hank Henning at the FGRS office to join this program.
Being a non-profit organization and completely run by volunteers, FGRS also hosts fundraising events throughout the year.
Christ Lutheran Church has generously organized and is hosting the Ken Schuning Memorial Golf Scramble Tournament to benefit FGRS. Schuning was a founding member of FGRS.
The tournament, complete with giveaways and door prizes, is set for Sunday, Sept. 17, at Dorchester Golf Course. Registration forms are available at the FGRS Office, and online at FGRServices.org.
FGRS is always looking for more volunteers to join their number in service to Fairfield Glade residents. Contact Henning at volunteer@fgrservices.org or at 817-915-9634 for information.
