If you have visited the Fairfield Glade Resident Services’ website (www.fgrservices.org), or the FGRS Facebook page, you are aware that FGRS is working to help our community get through this difficult period of time, realizing that our population, if infected, can be at high risk due to the age and health status of many of our residents.
In response, FGRS has had to modify some programs and temporarily put others on hold. Three of our programs are vital to our residents.
Home Delivered Meals, Way to Go Transportation and our Caring Connections programs will continue to be available. Some modifications of these three programs are necessary to protect our 180 volunteers and our many clients.
As of now, the FGRS office is temporarily closed to public traffic. Essential volunteers may be seen in the office, but the doors will be locked and not answered. Please be patient with FGRS and its volunteers as we work our way through this time. You can always call 931-456-7272 for further information or leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible. As always, if it is an emergency, please call 911.
Phone book distribution has been stopped until the office reopens. You will be notified when this occurs.
A new program has been instituted by FGRS called Prescription Delivery. This is a free service to those medically or voluntarily under social isolation in their home. For more information about this program, please see the related article.
If you need assistance with the three programs remaining open, please call one of the following numbers:
Home Delivered Meals — 931-335-9945
Way to Go Transportation—931-200-4580
Caring Connections—616-481-8454
FGRS remains committed to helping our neighbors and must also protect our volunteers. Keep checking our website for updates.
Thank you for your patience and remember that “Together, we can enhance our quality of life.”
