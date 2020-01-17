Fairfield Glade Resident Services is proud to offer a new Maintenance and Safety Assistance program to qualifying residents of Fairfield Glade.
The program provides home safety planning and resources for Fairfield Glade residents who are unable to complete necessary home repairs because of difficulties or circumstances beyond their control.
The goal of this program is to allow residents to age in their homes by providing the necessary skills and talents of volunteers.
The program is designed to provide help to homeowners in the greatest need of assistance but are unable to perform the necessary work themselves.
A homeowner must meet one or more of the criteria to be considered eligible for assistance through the Maintenance and Safety Assistance program:
• Older than age 60
• Handicapped
• Disabled
• Veteran or a spouse of a veteran
• Single head of household (single parent) with children younger than 18 living at home.
Additionally, this program is for homeowners who have lived in their Fairfield Glade residence for a minimum of two years.
Those wishing to determine if they are eligible for this program should stop by the FGRS offices at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102, of Towne Center Mall and fill out an initial application. A member of the Maintenance and Safety Assistance Team will be in contact to discuss the situation.
Program Manager Phil Taylor and Site Manager Roger Anderson have more than 60 years of combined experience in residential construction (Habitat for Humanity) and commercial construction.
Once an application is submitted, the home will be inspected, and recommendations will be made regarding safety issues and repairs. Those who qualify will be given an estimate outlining the potential costs for acceptance.
Most individuals will be asked to pay for materials but those who qualify financially will be aided in the expense by FGRS.
All labor will be provided on a volunteer basis.
FGRS is proud to offer this program to the homeowners in Fairfield Glade. It’s another great example of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.