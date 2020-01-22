Fairfield Glade Resident Services is happy to announce the members of its board of directors serving in 2020.
One member has step down, and three new members have been named.
FGRS would like to thank David Parkinson for serving on the board for four years, giving of his time and talent in helping FGRS grow.
Parkinson served as treasurer in 2019 and was instrumental in planning and operating the personalized transportation program “Way to Go!” His passion for FGRS will be missed.
Three new board members have been elected this year, reaching the maximum allowed in the bylaws.
This was done in part due to the tremendous growth FGRS has seen over the last few years. New ideas and enthusiasm will help FGRS continue to grow and serve the residents of Fairfield Glade.
The new members, all well known in the Glade, are Mack Manning, Jim Gries and Bill Meyrahn. Each brings individual talents to FGRS and will greatly help in promoting “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Please feel free to welcome our new members and remember, “Together, we can enhance our quality of life.”
