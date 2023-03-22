Get involved and have fun with FGRS!
Volunteers at the Fairfield Glade Resident Services office are eagerly preparing for the Fairfield Glade Community Information Fair planned from 3-5 p.m. March 30 in The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
The purpose of the Fair is for residents and newcomers to become familiar with the many amenities within Fairfield Glade.
“Among the many important services FGRS provides neighbors are acquainting them with our community by sharing goodies and resources, providing low-cost rides to medical appointments, assisting with home health care, saving lives through distributing free Vial of Life kits, giving free in-home safety assessments and enhancements, educating residents with classes on relevant topics related to health, safety, Medicare and environment,” said Mack Manning, executive director and secretary.
FGRS is a nonprofit organization for Fairfield Glade neighbors composed of community volunteers. Its mission is to promote, develop and support human and social services that enhance the quality of life for Glade residents.
Last year “Welcome Home” volunteers dedicated more than 600 hours to acquainting new Fairfield Glade residents with local businesses, services and the many amenities near the community.
FGRS encourages residents to stop by and get acquainted at the Information Fair.
Call 931-456-7272 for more information on how to become involved.
