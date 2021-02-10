Fairfield Glade Resident Services is now offering rides to Fairfield Glade residents who do not have a way to get to their vaccination appointments.
Those in need of a ride are asked to call the FGRS Hotline at 931-335-9945 to register.
Residents should call FGRS at least three
days before the date of their vaccination.
In addition to rides, FGRS is still providing delivery of fresh meals from community restaurants and helping with grocery delivery to those Fairfield Glade residents who are in quarantine due to COVID-19.
Call 931-335-9945 to register for this service.
Free, same-day prescription delivery service from Kroger Pharmacy is also available to residents who are in quarantine. Call the pharmacy at 931-484-0333 to set up a prescription delivery.
FGRS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Fairfield Glade, was created to promote, develop and support human and social services that enhance the quality of life of community’s residents – neighbors.
Visit www.fgrservices.org for more about FGRS or to donate.
