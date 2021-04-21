For the past five years Fairfield Glade Resident Services has offered Music For Life as one of its service programs.
Research done in health care settings has shown noticeable temporary improvement in most patients’ alertness, movement, memory and emotional expression while they listen to individually tailored familiar musical playlists.
The direct link between ongoing brain/behavior functions and recalled music is widely shown. The program offers an enjoyable in-home, no-cost resource for most seniors facing physical or cognitive decline challenges.
Bob Seger, in one of his hits songs best describes this person-music relationship:
Still like that old-time rock’n’roll
That kind of music just soothes my soul
I reminisce about the days of old
With that old-time rock’n’roll
For some, primary past musical experiences focus on rock’n’roll. Others prefer swing music. Classical or spiritual genres may be a secondary music memory.
Regardless of the genre, Music for Life offers a methodology to create a personalized, hope-filled, non-pharmacological approach for seniors’ health care.
It is known that music stimulates memories. The memory expression might be through emotions. It might be more of a physical movement. Or it often has a story waiting to be told.
For individuals caught in the downward spiral of cognitive or movement deficits associated, playing music from younger years unlocks those memories.
Unlocking these memories improves the enjoyment and quality of senior living and brings smiles to patients, caretakers, medical staff and family.
How to learn more about
the FGRS Music for Life program
• Call FGRS at 931-456-7272 and ask for a referral to the Music For Life program. A team member will be in contact for details.
• A personal visit with the Music for Life team member may be the next step. The purpose of that visit is to better understand the presenting challenges and design a musical favorite plan.
A collection of available favorite songs are put on a playlist and copied into a music player that is assigned the person for as long as you find it valuable. (A small rental fee may be asked to cover certain equipment costs.)
• Once the plan is in place, the Music for Life volunteer will discuss equipment usage.
Is there a cost?
As with all of the FGRS programs, there is no charge for volunteer time spent with your situation by the Music for Life team member.
A small charge may be asked to cover the cost of certain equipment rental once it is determined the equipment will work well.
Whatever the cost, the smiles in finding help for loved ones in are worth every penny!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.