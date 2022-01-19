Fairfield Glade Resident Services is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that was started after a survey by the Fairfield Glade Community Club.
The most pressing need identified in that survey was for a volunteer organization that would respond to the needs of neighbors in helping them remain safely in their homes.
Several programs have been developed to accomplish this goal, and FGRS has assisted hundreds of Fairfield Glade neighbors through those programs.
As in all organizations, the need for more and more volunteers continues to be of high priority.
There are many areas which FGRS continues to seek volunteers, from board members to Caring Connection consultants and drivers for the Way To Go program.
The Welcome Home team meets new neighbors and delivers a bag of information about the Glade and services available.
Many administrative positions are needed, as are the “hands on” openings.
It is easy enough to get involved for those who are looking for ways to give back to the community, Call FGRS at 931-456-7272 from 9 a.m.-noon weekdays, or send an email to Volunteer Coordinator Hank Henning at volunteer@
fgrservices.org for details.
