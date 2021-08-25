Accidents at home are one of the leading cause of injuries and hospitalizations, particularly among the senior population.
According to the latest report (2019) by the National Safety Council, the leading cause of death for individuals aged 65 and older is a fall.
Statistically, falls rank third in deaths, of which 88% were aged 65 or older.
Approximately $11 billion was spent in medical bills. This is the financial impact.
In short, home falls are both painful and expensive. Home safety is an important part of daily life. Unfortunately, often it is only apparent after a home accident.
As a result, in 2019, Fairfield Glade Resident Services established the Home Safety Assistance Program to support Fairfield Glade homeowners in their efforts to improve safety at their home.
FGRS recognized that many residents do not have the skills or tools to make the changes. In addition, many people do not have access to the materials.
The FGRS mission is to promote Neighbors Helping Neighbors by providing home safety assistance with needed planning and resources for homeowners.
When requested, the Home Safety Assistance Service will do an assessment and make recommendations and an estimate for the materials for the homeowner to consider.
Often the homeowner has identified the need and has called the FGRS office for the details of moving forward.
FGRS does not charge for the labor. The organization will purchase the materials (for which the homeowner is responsible) and install the materials.
Financial assistance is available on a limited basis depending on certain requirements.
Donations are accepted to support those who need assistance but are financially unable to pay for materials.
Since 2020, FGRS has installed grab bars in showers or around toilets. The organization has also installed access ramps into houses.
The most popular installation is hand railings to front steps and in the garage. These are important in the fight against falls.
FGRS also follows state and local COVID-19 criteria for interactions with residents.
Those who own their home and have lived in Fairfield Glade for two or more years and need help with this are asked to call FGRS at 931-456-7272 and talk to an office coordinator, who can answer questions and connect them with the Home Safety Assistance Program coordinator.
