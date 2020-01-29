Fairfield Glade Resident Services’ Home Delivered Meals is entering its ninth year of service delivering meals to residents of Fairfield Glade. If you are homebound, unable to cook for yourself, or returning home following a medical event, this may be your solution.
Over the last eight years, 23,700 meals have been delivered. All these meals have been prepared by the Good Samaritan Society-Fairfield Glade and delivered by FGRS volunteers who strive to be “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
FGRS would like to thank the Good Samaritan Society for its continued support of this program. Also, many thanks go to the FGRS volunteers who make sure these meals arrive on time.
The meals are not frozen, canned or boxed, but freshly prepared food. Meals can be delivered three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Each day you can receive two different meals so that one can be saved for the next day.
Each meal contains soup, an entrée, starch, vegetable, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $5 per meal, the same price that has been charged by Home Delivered Meals since its inception.
FGRS is also aware there are times when folks are facing financially stressful times. Therefore, free meals are provided for folks who qualify.
FGRS is always looking for helpful volunteers, especially for long-running programs such as this. At this time, Home Delivered Meals is looking for a couple of dispatch managers and a possible assistant program manager.
Dispatch managers need to be available only one out of every four weeks. They work with Good Samaritan Society, dispatchers and volunteer drivers to help ensure proper meals get to the proper clients. An assistant program manager will work with program manager Bev Witherington to make sure that all aspects of the program run smoothly and all clients are well taken care of.
Contact the FGRS office to get involved in Helping Your Neighbors and learn more about these opportunities.
If this is something you would like to consider, please contact the FGRS office at 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 102, or 931-456-7272. The FGRS office is open from 9 a.m.-noon weekdays. Some basic information will be taken, and a volunteer will visit to discuss how Home Delivered Meals may be right for you. This great program has helped so many of our residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.