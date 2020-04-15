“Neighbors Helping Neighbors” — you can count on it.
Fairfield Glade is such a caring community that when times get tough, people step forth to make sure that help is available.
Fairfield Glade Resident Services was blessed in three specific ways in the last week. First, masks were donated to FGRS for use by our Home Delivered Meals drivers. What a timely gift. With the new directive that requires masks to be worn when outside, the drivers may continue to serve those requiring food service. Ladies of the Dog Park and others, we thank you.
Last week, FGRS received word that Good Samaritan Society-Fairfield Glade regrettably would have to stop preparing the meals for Home-Delivered Meals. To continue to serve our clients, another source of meals was needed. With the help of Police Chief Mike Williams and the hard work of Program Manager Bev Witherington, arrangements were made for Silver Angels to supply FGRS with enough frozen meals on a weekly basis to feed our clients. This came at a greater cost to FGRS, but there was no question of the need.
This change in supplier created another issue. Freezer space was needed to store the meals prior to our drivers delivering them to clients. The search began. Many avenues were explored, but in talking to Bob Diller, Peavine Care Center stepped up to the plate and offered the use of a freezer they were purchasing that day. Many thanks to Peavine Care Center for helping their neighbors.
Lastly, those of you who have registered your email address with FGRS received an email on April 6 indicating the need of financial assistance for our Home-Delivered Meals program, as the cost of meals increased by 33%. Within 12 hours, several donations were received via PayPal, and we thank those who have already donated to help in these unexpected times.
With fundraisers canceled but need existing in our community, FGRS will continue to request support from our residents, clubs and organizations to get us all through these unexpected times. Thank you for all you can do.
The FGRS office is closed till further notice, but we are all working from home to ensure that “Together, we can enhance our quality of life.” You can reach us at FGRS, 4929 Peavine Rd., Ste. 102, Crossville, TN 38571; telephone 931-456-7272. Stay up to date at our website, www.fgrservices.org, and like us on Facebook.
