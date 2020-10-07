From being unknown to becoming a major contributing organization to the welfare of residents in Fairfield Glade, Fairfield Glade Resident Services has grown from start to service, with neighbors taking care of neighbors.
In the summer of 2007, the Board of Directors of the Fairfield Glade Community Club realized that an aging population was developing in Fairfield Glade. To get a better understanding of the potential needs of its residents going forth, the then Long-Range Planning Committee was asked to do a study on projected senior needs. This study began and, a year later, a 31-page report was given to the FGCC Board. This “Senior Needs Study” identified the areas in which our seniors were most likely to need assistance. Of the 11 specific needs defined, the four that were of the most priority and major necessities were transportation, meals, a senior service office and safety.
The FGCC Board did not feel they could commit to supplying these services so a call went out for a dedicated group of people to find a way to assist the Fairfield Glade Residents with their needs.
Ken Schuning and Joan Fredericks accepted this challenge.
And so began FGRS.
Working at home in their garages and in meeting spaces granted to them by the FGCC, Fairfield Glade Resident Services emerged. With hard work and a few volunteers willing to help, FGRS applied for and was granted 501(c)3 status by the Internal Revenue Services, licensed by the state of Tennessee as a charitable organization and given tax exemption.
Their mission was to supply the human and social services found needed to residents of Fairfield Glade.
Their goals were to enhance the quality of life of seniors in Fairfield Glade and help them remain living independently, in their own homes, for as long as possible.
With little to no money to work with, FGRS created programs that had no initial cost to them. They began with Alzheimer’s Support Groups, devising and distributing the Vial of Life program, organizing a directory of senior services available to those in need, and holding Community Information Events. These programs were just within the first couple of years.
In 2008, there was only one Neighborhood Watch Program in a small subdivision of the Glade. FGRS worked on expanding that idea and, in conjunction with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, formed their own Neighborhood Watch “Care” Ring. This idea grew to such an extent that there are now nearly 50 neighborhood Watch groups in the Glade.
It grew so much that FGRS let the program become its own entity and now Neighborhood Watch maintains itself. FGRS is proud of its contribution to the beginning of this organization.
As it grew and garnered some volunteers and receiving some donations, it was time to tackle one of the residents' major needs, namely Home Delivered Meals (HDM). With lots of work and cooperation, HDM was launched in 2012. FGRS worked with Good Samaritan Society-FG as the HDM meal vendor and FGRS volunteer drivers to deliver the meals.
HDM grew.
Since that time, over 30,000 meals have been delivered to clients who either couldn't cook for themselves, couldn't leave home to go grocery shopping, or were returning from a medical event and needed short-term help. Many fond relationships have formed between driver and client and many praises were received about this program.
Next on the list of needs was transportation. Many residents cannot, do not or should not be driving. The earlier mentioned study showed that if residents could get to essential destinations, they would not have to move back with family or elsewhere. FGRS knew that was "The Way to GO!" and the Way 2 Go! Transportation Program began in January 2015. The program saw instant success with over 45 folks volunteering to be drivers and as many folks signed up to be riders of the service. There are now over 100 clients and drivers’ numbers have risen to over 55.
FGRS is covering more than miles; with the volunteers who make it possible, FGRS' services and programs cover the Glade with care.
