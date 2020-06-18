By David Prigg
Sun contributor
On May 2, 2020, Fairfield Glade Resident Services lost its founder and long-time inspirational leader, Ken Schuning.
Ken and Jody Schuning moved to Fairfield Glade in 2004 from Cincinnati, OH. Ken was an engineer for General Electric Aircraft Engine Division for 35 years. Having been highly active in his community in Ohio, it did not take Ken long to become involved in Fairfield Glade. He will be remembered for his participation in the task force which procured the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society of Sioux Falls South Dakota to establish a living complex here in Fairfield Glade. It’s been said that Ken made the final call to Good Sam’s in Sioux Falls which finally got them to say yes.
While on the task force, Ken also served on the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s Long-Range Planning Committee (LRPC). While serving there, the Community Club board asked the LRPC to preform a senior needs study. Ken jumped at this opportunity and, with others, spent the next year studying what seniors felt were needed to help them age in place. A detailed report was submitted to the Community Club board in 2008.
As the Community Club could not supply these needs, Ken took the reins and, along with Joan Fredericks, developed and founded the Fairfield Glade Resident Services.
Ken was loved by all.
Joan Fredericks said, “If I ever got a chance to choose the perfect CEO for whom I would work, it would have been Ken.”
He was a gentleman’s gentleman. When I reflected to Jody about what I appreciated most about Ken I said: “He was very gentle.” She said a resounding, “Yes, he is.”
He was a constant listener and incredibly open to other’s ideas. There were always huge doses of compassion and reflection. His overview of mission and vision were always present, and he was a master at reminding us of what is on the front or back burner at any given moment.
Ken had great intellect. As an engineer, he was a “detail” man, utilizing constant feedback to obtain the very best quality for FGRS presentations.
Ken led by example and doing, and therefore encouraged and invited the best of what his team members had to offer. He celebrated the unique strengths and talents of FGRS providers and invited the giving of their gifts to unmet needs.
“Together we can enhance our quality of life.”
Ken Schuning will be fondly remembered, and his good works will last forever here in Fairfield Glade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.