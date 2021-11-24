Many are aware of the caring services that Fairfield Glade Resident Services already offer to the community and the many volunteers to make it possible for residents to safely stay in their homes.
From the Welcome Home packages, Caring Connections consultants, Home Safety teams, the Vial of Life program and the popular Way To Go! driving program to the Music 4 Life program, hundreds of Fairfield Glade residents volunteer to enrich the lives of their neighbors.
These Caring Connections have enriched the Fairfield Glade community since 2008.
The needs of the community are changing in these challenging times, and to continue to grow assistance in these programs and others that will add to the quality of life of friends and neighbors, FGRS is beginning to expand our programs, adding additional services to help the community with new needs.
Some of these include local prescription delivery to those who cannot get out, grocery deliveries to those who want them but cannot drive to pick them up, many new types of rides to places neighbors want to get to.
An outreach program to stay connected with many in the community who live alone and may be becom-
ing isolated is a goal of FGRS.
A growing need in the community is a readily available source of referrals to agencies that can help relieve the anxiety of having an issue and not knowing where to turn for help.
The mainstay of all these programs is the volunteers to make them work.
Many already give of their time, but to expand the good work, many more are needed.
None of these programs require a lot of time, just a few hours that fit into someone’s schedule could bring
a lot of relief to someone else.
FGRS is looking for those in the community to take the time to investigate what it takes to make a difference
in someone’s life and take that step to enriching the lives of our neighbors and yourself.
Interested? Call the FGRS office at 931-456-7272 with contact information and to discuss interest, or email volunteer coordinator Hank Henning at volunteer@fgrservices.org/.
Hoping to hear from you soon!
