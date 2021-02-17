Fairfield Glade Resident Services continues to tailor its services to respond to the community’s needs. Their new delivery program helps individuals who need to stay home to quarantine or isolate, or simply don’t feel comfortable venturing out.
“It’s mostly prescriptions,” said Pat Gruet, who volunteers with FGRS. “We probably doing several hundred of those.”
FGRS offers free delivery of prescriptions and over-the-counter medication from the Fairfield Glade Kroger pharmacy. Call 931-484-0333 to request a delivery.
The service also offers delivery from area restaurants Legends, Community Table and Red’s Ale House, and it will deliver groceries from Kroger or Walmart.
Fairfield Glade residents can order their meals or groceries and pay upfront and volunteers pick up the items and deliver them with contactless delivery.
“We can help put the groceries in the house if someone needs, but it’s primarily no-contact,” Gruet said.
To learn more or to register for delivery services, call 931-335-3346. Volunteers are available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
The service is free — though they urge residents to include a tip with meal delivery for the restaurant.
Gruet said FGRS volunteers cannot accept money for their assistance. But many of the people who have appreciated the delivery service have become donors to the organization.
FGRS also offers its transportation service for people who need help getting to doctor’s visits in Crossville and Cookeville, though Cookeville trips are for medical visits, only, Gruet said.
“COVID has impacted that service, but it’s still busy,” he said.
The organization recently announced it would also provide rides to town to COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Residents should call at least three days before their appointment so that volunteers can be scheduled.
FGRS is a nonprofit organization created to promote, develop and support human and social services that enhance the quality of life of the community’s residents. To learn more, visit www.fgrservices.org.
