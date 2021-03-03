The Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade was pleased to Don Rohrer, board president of Fairfield Glade Resident Services, as guest speaker Feb. 2.
Rohrer presented a brief history of FGRS and gave an interesting and informative narrative of a “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” community that provides assistance to anyone in need in Fairfield Glade.
He created a tale of a typical couple, which was a composite of various stories, to tell of their journey through the three stages of retirement.
The early stage is when residents of Fairfield Glade are fully independent in taking care of their own needs, and possibly taking care of the needs of others.
In the middle stage, residents begin to be dependent on others to be able to remain independent in their homes.
The late stage is when residents become completely dependent on others and must move into either assisted living, a nursing facility or closer to their family to be taken care of by them.
This story shows how the various programs of FGRS can help people as they graciously grow old in the community.
FGRS relies on the residents of Fairfield Glade to support the various programs, either through their time as volunteers or their donations to keep the programs going.
During this last year of COVID-19, it has been difficult for FGRS to raise funds due to the inability to hold their major fundraising events, such as their annual Comedy Night and a concert in conjunction with the Cumberland County Playhouse.
In addition to the already well-established programs and services, Rohrer also detailed their most recent initiative for the COVID-19 Support Program available to residents.
This program provides delivery of prescriptions, groceries and fresh meals while residents are in quarantine. Just recently, they also began providing rides to people who do not have a way to get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
Call 931-456-7272 or visit www.fgrservices.org for more information about FGRS programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.