During the ongoing saga of COVID, Fairfield Glade Resident Services performed as a team and accomplished many goals with their social service programs residents in the community in 2021.
Over the course of last year, FGRS Way2Go drivers literally drove around the world 1.25 times! That’s right! The Way2Go team drove clients more than 31,000 miles! They also provided Caring Connections for more than 200 clients, expending more than 2,000 hours of volunteer time.
Congratulations to all who participated in that Yeoman’s effort! Over the year, FGRS had approximately 50 drivers in the driver’s pool.
The Welcome Home team spent more than 5,300 hours making 322 home visits and making up more than that many bags to distribute to new residents moving into Fairfield Glade in 2021. Thank you to the Welcome Home team! And a hearty thank you goes to Mary Jane Ware for her leadership for that team in 2021. Ware has retired from that role to do other significant things for Cumberland County and the Upper Cumberland area. Both Ware and husband, Bruce Horn, deserve a special acknowledgement to their combined support to the success of FGRS.
The quiet, but always efficient, Vials of Life program, under the dependable leadership of Quentin Erdahl in 2021, built and distributed nearly 600 VOL kits for distribution at a variety of local venues. The new program for the VOL team in 2022 will include providing a unique luggage tag equipped with the Vials of Life medical information to those participating in racquet sports, golf, and other activities throughout the community.
The Home Safety Team curtailed any in-home safety modification during the pandemic, but the dynamic duo of Phil Taylor and Rog Anderson installed some external hand rails or ramps for those who needed them due to the health changes of the residents living there. As the pandemic has subsided, increased demand has poured in and work teams are rebuilding. It is a meaningful addition to the FGRS mission.
The Caring Connection program is taking on an expanded role. The former Senior Enrichment and Reach Out programs, Music4Life, and some of the former office coordinator roles are now integrated under the much broader Caring Connections program. Referrals continued to flow in from concerned neighbors, off-site family members, emergency teams, and healthcare professionals asking for assistance.
FGRS lost a number of dedicated Caring Connection team members during the pandemic, but new volunteers have begun to be available for several new roles needed on this team.
In 2022, FGRS expects to launch its new website, which is currently reaching its final stages of preparation. Look for it by the first of March. This has been a long overdue venture and credits go to Mack Manning for reviewing and reworking all the material. Manning is serving as FGRS Executive Director, overseeing all operational aspects of the organization.
Meanwhile, the governing board will be focusing on strategic issues surrounding evolving program needs and growth, as well as for ensuring that FGRS is operating in a very effectively within its programs for all residents of Fairfield Glade.
Check out their progress at www.fgrservices.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.