According to Chief Michael Williams and the Fairfield Glade Police Department's year-end report, DUI/PIs were up 178% in 2019 from 2018, accounting for 25 of Fairfield Glade Police Department’s 88 arrests in 2019.
Outstanding warrants made up the second-highest number of arrests with 17, compared to 11 in 2018. FGPD also reports a 200% increase in domestic violence arrests at 15 for 2019, compared to 5 in 2018.
The highest amount of overall arrests in 2019 were made in February, followed by April and March then June.
FGPD issued 1,096 citations in 2019, an increase of 48% from 2018. Of those, 679, or 62%, were issued for speeding. The second most-issued citations, totaling 240, were for “other” infractions, such as hands-free and taillight violations. Seat belt violations were third-most and numbered at 104, for 10% of citations issued.
FGPD fielded 54,405 calls for service in 2019, up 44% from 2018. These calls included 716 incident reports, 52,050 home security checks, 215 calls for EMS/fire assistance and 327 resident-assist calls.
The data indicates more resident-assist calls were made during the peak summer months from June-August.
FGPD collected over 600 pounds of medications for the DEA Drug Take Back program.
With the uptick trend in contractor fraud, FGPD also has turned up the heat on those who would take advantage, con, scam and commit fraud against residents and see them prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
In an effort to thwart contractor fraud and other scams, Williams set out to educate the community regarding the many ploys and snares of con artists, as well as raise awareness to vulnerabilities, especially the elderly. In 2018, FGPD had 25 incident reports regarding contractor fraud. In 2019, the incidents were down 80% with 5 contractor fraud incidents reported.
