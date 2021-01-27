Fairfield Glade Police Department took top honors in the 11-25 Officers Category during the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 16th annual Law Enforcement Challenge.
FGPD was among 44 agencies recognized during the Jan. 11 challenge.
“The THSO is proud to
recognize the hard work and
dedication of Tennessee law enforcement agencies this year,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis.
“The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique obstacles we’ve never experienced before in traffic enforcement. Despite this, our partners remained focused, diligent, and enthusiastic about saving lives across Tennessee roadways,” Lewis added.
“We appreciate all of our
law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing our shared mission toward zero deaths.”
Crossville Police Department brought home two honors, the Impaired Driving Awareness Award and Seat Belts Are for Everyone Campaign, and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office placed third in the 46-75 Officers Category.
THP Cookeville Post District 6, which includes Cumberland County, was awarded first place among THP districts.
Fifty-three Law Enforcement Challenge applications were submitted: 17 from West Tennessee, 14 from Middle Tennessee, 11 from East Tennessee, 11 from the Cumberland Region, and one submission from each of the
Tennessee Highway Patrol districts.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security advocating for traffic safety.
It works in tandem with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to implement statewide programs addressing occupant protection, impaired driving, speed enforcement, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and crash data collection and analysis.
Programs administered by the THSO are 100% federally funded.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s mission is to effectively develop, implement, and evaluate these programs.
Visit www.tntrafficsafety.org for more details.
