The Fairfield Glade Police Department — in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and other law enforcement agencies in and around Cumberland County — will be conducting sobriety checkpoints throughout the Fairfield Glade Police Department area thie weekend.
The checkpoints, from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, March 18, is an effort to rid the roadways of impaired drivers.
Checkpoints may be located on Peavine Rd., U.S. Hwy 101 and State Hwy. 70.
Officers will be paying special attention for the impaired driver who has chosen poorly and elects to drink and drive on these roadways.
The checkpoints are designed to rid the roads of impaired drivers.
Officers’ overtime is paid through a grant with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
