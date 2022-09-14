Fairfield Glade Police Department held its annual Safety Day program on Sept. 1, teaming up with Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to offer document shredding, CarFit and Drug Take Back.
Vendors set up and shared about their services, groups and resources in the area, including Fairfield Glade Resident Services, Veterans and First Responders Memorial group, Cumberland County Waste Department, AirMed, Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Dave Kirk Automotive, Selk Pressure Washing, Servpro, Jeff Woods Construction, 127 Skin and One Bank.
A special thank you goes to Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition for sponsoring the shredding services and One Bank for sponsoring the food for the Safety Day volunteers.
