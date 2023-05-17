The Fairfield Glade Police Department wants to make sure community residents are ready in the event of a disaster, so they will be offering two Disaster Resistant Senior Workshop classes this month.
This free class, presented by Mark Richie, is full of useful information on how to stay prepared for the unexpected.
Two-hour sessions will take place in the Fairfield Glade Police Department Classroom at 5160 Peavine Rd on May 18 from 9 to 11 a.m., as well as May 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Class participants will be taught how to build an auto box, a go bag and a shelter-in-place kit. They will also be taught how to make a plan and stay informed in the event of a disaster.
Seating is limited. Call 931-484-3785 to reserve a seat.
