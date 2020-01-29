Fairfield Glade Police Department accomplished many goals in 2019 and looks forward to continuing that trend and serving the community in 2020.
In May 2019, FGPD was awarded their CALEA Law Enforcement Accreditation. The three-year self-assessment phase began in April 2016, followed by an on-site evaluation by CALEA assessors in January 2019.
FGPD also received third place in 2019 Tennessee Highway Safety Office Law Enforcement Challenge for the 11-25 agency category.
FGPD was awarded the THSO 2018-’19 Senior Driver Safety Campaign Grant of $13,400, helping to fund preapproved training, equipment and overtime to aid department’s ability to increase traffic enforcement and education on traffic safety with a focus on senior drivers.
The department also received the 2019-’20 THSO Senior Driver Safety Campaign Grant for $20,000.
FGPD hosted many community relation and education events, including 2019 Annual Safety Day, DEA Drug Take Back program, scam/fraud classes Realtor safety seminar, semi-truck “No Zone” safety course, THSO standardized field sobriety testing/advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement course, Coffee with Cops, Positively Glade and FG Rotary meetings, CarFit events, winter disaster safety course, handgun carry permit class, ladies-only firearm safety class and church safety team assessments.
FGPD is also proud of each of their 24 graduates from the FGPD 2019 Citizen Academy.
The FGPD Auxiliary clocked 2,533 volunteer hours, assisting the department’s many “community policing” efforts.
The department intends to continue to strive for their goals throughout 2020, including reducing traffic related incidents on roadways within FGCC, maintain an effective presence in designated areas of responsibility within the community, continue to focus on community education regarding scams, fraud and programs that effect seniors, as well as focusing on the community’s youth and to work with local schools to provide extra opportunities and activities in FG.
FGPD Chief Mike Williams has set his own goals for each department member, such as for command staff to attend a command-level specialized school, patrol to attend one specialized school, increase traffic enforcement to reduce motor vehicle crashes and traffic violators, improve department communications with patrol, and to conduct minimum monthly meetings with investigators to review new and open cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.