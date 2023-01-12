The Fairfield Glade Police Department has partnered with the Pieces of Love quilting group from the Lantana Road Baptist Church. This group began some time back with Dee Voss leading the way.
The current group of women have worked diligently throughout the year producing quilts that will be used by law enforcement officers to make that special connection with citizens.
Officers may meet those who are involved in tragic events or just need some special care.
These quilts provide the tools that allows officers the ability to reach out to others and make a small difference at that time.
