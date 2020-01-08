It is with great sadness that the Fairfield Glade Police Department announces the death of Officer Jerry Singleton of the Fairfield Glade Police Department. Officer Singleton passed away during his shift on Dec. 31, 2019, of apparent natural causes.
He was a dedicated law enforcement officer who served in law enforcement for over 30 years. He worked for the Harriman Police Department, Kingston Police Department, Rockwood Police Department and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office prior to working with the Fairfield Glade Police Department. Officer Singleton began working in Fairfield Glade Police Department in May of 2019.
Officer Singleton, age 53, performed his duties as a public servant many decades.
“This is an extremely tough day for our department. Jerry was liked by all and he had the ability to connect with everyone. Officer Singleton died while serving and this is what he loved to do,” said Fairfield Glade Chief Mike Williams.
A funeral service set for Saturday, Jan. 4, was arranged to honor the life of Officer Jerry Singleton.
Fairfield Glade Police Department asks for continued thoughts and prayers for the family during this very difficult time.
