The mobile phone number associated with the Fairfield Glade Police Department, 931-510-7129, is no longer in service.
This decision was made not to limit the public’s communication accessibility to the officers, but to expedite their response.
At any given time officers may be busy on a call of service. This does not allow them the time to answer the department cellphone, properly address the needs of the caller at that time and may create an unsafe scenario for the officer answering.
To better serve the public, it is best to directly speak with a trained dispatcher at the Cumberland County Communication Center.
The dispatchers are able to address the public’s need and then dispatch a call as appropriate.
The Fairfield Glade Police Department’s office administrator can be reached at 931-484-3785 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
After hours and on weekends, that number will provide options to directly transfer the coller to dispatch, Cumberland County Communication Center, or to leave a message to be answered the next business day.
Always dial 911 in an emergency.
Call the Cumberland County Communication Center non-emergency number — 931-484-6176 — for a first responder response in non-emergency situations.
