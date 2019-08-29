On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Fairfield Glade Police officers responded to a burglary of an out building in progress in the Wilshire Hills community. Property owners, who had confronted the suspect while speaking to 911 dispatch, gave officers a description of the vehicle. Within a few minutes, officers had a perimeter set up around the area and began searching for the suspect’s vehicle.
The vehicle was located less than a mile from crime scene on an unimproved roadway. After the victim identified the suspect, 41-year-old Gary Paul Graham of Pikeville, TN, was arrested on the charges of burglary and aggravated assault of the property owner. Jessica Lynn Laymon, 44, of Pikeville was a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle and was also charged with burglary. Graham was also served two outstanding warrants for violation of probation. Both subjects were booked into the Cumberland County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.