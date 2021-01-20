Many residents have complimented Fairfield Glade Police Department on leveling up their safety and community policing game. After Cumberland County got some snowfall on Thursday night, making driving on some area roads questionable, FGPD aired live on their Facebook page Friday morning to give residents an idea of how severe the road conditions were.
“It’s a service we try to provide to everyone that travels through our community,” said daytime supervisor Lt. Kate Self.
Starting at about 6:30 a.m., daytime shift supervisor Lt. Kate Self aired the video while detective Allen Dagley drove down Peavine Rd., Stonehenge Dr. Kingsboro Dr. and Catoosa Blvd., pointing out potential hazards on roadways and walkways.
“It gives the viewer a real-time update on the main and secondary roadways and helps them decide if they may be able to travel safely,” she said.
Self then took road requests from residents, offering to drive down their roads and take videos and pictures to show the state of their roads.
As she captured live video footage of the roadways, Self advised, “We’ll monitor the roads throughout Fairfield and surrounding areas throughout the day. But, if you do go out on the roads, some tips: please remove all the snow and ice from your vehicles before driving; give yourself extra time to get wherever you’re going, that way you can reduce your speed, be careful for slick spots and black ice; give yourself extra distance between you and other vehicles so it gives you a longer time to stop the vehicle so you won’t have to stop so abruptly and cause sliding.”
According to Chief Michael Williams, this is the second year FGPD has taken to the roads during winter weather events, adding yet another level of service and safety for their residents.
“We will always try to do this when possible,” said Williams.
Using live video feed their Facebook page as an interactive safety forum during weather events is just one of the many examples of FGPD’s ingenuity to come up with new ways to serve their residents and take community safety to the next level.
With winter weather events likely to occur at any time, let FGPD keep you safer by liking their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fairfieldgladepd.
