As COVID-19 virus continues to present health risks to the public, many residents are taking precautions and practicing quarantine measures. Fairfield Glade Police Department Chief Michael Williams advised the community to, “Take it seriously. If you have a compromised immune system, you do not need to be out.”
But, that begs the question, how can you get the things you need to stay in quarantine?
FGPD came up with an answer.
To serve and protect their beloved community members, Fairfield Glade Police Department is ready, willing and able to help their resident members by acquiring their essentials and making sure their daily needs are met with the launch of the department’s non-emergent COVID-19 Hotline.
“We all want to help,” Williams said.
The hotline was set up to assist the community’s residents by picking up groceries, medications and other essential needs to keep residents in the safety of their homes and away from crowds and public places that could endanger them. Those with compromised immune systems, chemotherapy patients and the elderly will be given priority. While the most vulnerable residents are strongly encouraged to access the hotline service and may have more pressing needs, Williams advises that the program is there to help everyone in the community.
“They may think it’s a bother to us, but they’re not bothering us,” Williams said. “We’re here to serve.”
The non-emergent COVID-19 essentials hotline is available for calls 24/7. Callers may leave a message which are delivered directly to Williams who will then communicate their needs to on-duty officers to collect.
“Anything they need, we will do our best to get it,” Williams added.
Lt. Kate Self counted herself blessed to be able to assist an FG resident whose weakened immune system prevented him from being able to acquire his needs and he called the hotline. Employees at FG Food City who were familiar with him and his health issues were concerned about him, especially during the COVID-19 quarantine. They expressed their appreciation to Self for making sure his needs were met so he could avoid the risks of exposure.
He was so grateful as well.
Self said it was one the best thing she’d done in service to the residents of FG and reported to Williams that usually officers see people on their worst day, but this program allows FGPD to offer a hand and make it a good day.
To receive non-emergency assistance for yourself, friends or neighbors during the COVID-19 quarantine, call the hotline at 931-484-3900.
Please leave a message with your name, number and address and someone will call you back as soon as possible.
Only checks will be accepted for reimbursement.
Please note: this hotline is not for reporting symptoms.
